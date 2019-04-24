Quantcast
World War Z Tops 250,000 Units Sold on Epic Games Store

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 265 Views

Epic Games announced Saber Interactive's World War Z has sold over 250,000 units on the Epic Games Store. The announcement follows the reveal the game sold over one million units across all platforms combined in its first week.

World War Z is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

3 Comments

jason1637
jason1637 (2 hours ago)

Seems like the EGS is doing pretty good.

AngryLittleAlchemist
AngryLittleAlchemist (10 minutes ago)

That's actually pretty good. It would probably do better on Steam, obviously, still those are good results.

StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (21 minutes ago)

At this point, is it safe to assume Epic Store releases are still going to do well? It seems like every game still sold well despite this controversial decision. Not saying they wouldn't do better on Steam btw.

