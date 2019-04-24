World War Z Tops 250,000 Units Sold on Epic Games Store - Sales

Epic Games announced Saber Interactive's World War Z has sold over 250,000 units on the Epic Games Store. The announcement follows the reveal the game sold over one million units across all platforms combined in its first week.

Congratulations to Saber Interactive on selling over 250,000 units of World War Z so far on the Epic Games store!



WWZ, Satisfactory, Anno 1800, Metro Exodus, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 and so many more games made this a record weekend for Epic Games store. https://t.co/ZDo7wjmB5W — Epic Games (@EpicGames) April 23, 2019

World War Z is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

