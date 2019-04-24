Date A Live: Rio Reincarnation Release Date Revealed for PS4 in the West - News

Publisher Idea Factory International announced Date A Live: Rio Reincarnation will launch for PlayStation 4 in North America on June 18 and in Europe on June 21. The release date for the Windows PC version will be announced later.





Here is an overview of the game:



A brand new character named Rio appears, who calls Shido “Papa” and is searching for the “most important thing.”

After having escaped nearly being trapped in a virtual reality, Shido is afflicted by a strange feeling.

A disturbance in the world in which he lives. Someone is out there… He cannot shake the helpless, uncomfortable feeling.

This strange feeling persists… A new paradise. A girl who has the same last name as Rinne──Rio Sonogami. The girl, along with Marina… for the sake of everyone’s happiness, they wander in search of “the most important thing.”

Key Features:

Multiple Dates, Multiple Outcomes – With 11 characters to choose from and over 150 dating events, who you choose is up to you!

– With 11 characters to choose from and over 150 dating events, who you choose is up to you! Find Your Route to Love – The choices you make with each girl can affect your overall destiny. Clear all of your date’s conditions to reveal the heroine’s true ending!

– The choices you make with each girl can affect your overall destiny. Clear all of your date’s conditions to reveal the heroine’s true ending! Motion Portrait Animation Comes To Life – All standing portraits that players interact with will breathe, blink, and react to your conversations! The heroines feel more realistic than ever!

– All standing portraits that players interact with will breathe, blink, and react to your conversations! The heroines feel more realistic than ever! There’s More Where That Came From – Two previous entries in the Date A Live series that were only available on the PlayStation 3, Rinne Utopia and Arusu Install, will be included in Rio Reincarnation! Re-experience the ending of your date’s route in Rinne Utopia and Arusu Install, and experience new date endings and Event CGs in Rio Reincarnation!

