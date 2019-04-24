Frostpunk Tops 1.4 Million Units Sold - Sales

11bit Studios anounced one year after the release of Frostpunk, the game has sold over 1.4 million units for Windows PC. The cost of the three years of development were covered in just 66 hours. At least one copy of the game has been sold in 191 of the 195 countries in the world.

43.8 percent of playered have finished the main campaign and have excavated an overeage of 48,000 units of coal. 59 percent of players chose the Path of Faith. Just 0.3 percent of playered survived 100 days on the hardest difficulty.

One year of Frostpunk! Exactly a year ago the game landed on PCs. By now 1.400.000 copies have been sold and we're not stopping! 59% of players chose the Faith path. See more interesting numbers on the infographics and grab the game on sale on @steam_games @GOGcom and others pic.twitter.com/ZtkjBLClJI — Frostpunk - soon on #Consoles! (@frostpunkgame) April 24, 2019

Frostpunk is out now for Windows PC.

