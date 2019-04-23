The Division 2 Leads German Charts in March - Sales

The 2 was the best-selling title of March. Ubisoft's shooter topped Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in the race for the best-selling new release. Devil May Cry 5 on the other hand managed a not-so-great 6th place, losing out even to Yoshi's Crafted World, which released three weeks later. One Piece World Seeker at 13th seemed to face the same series fatigue in Germany as in other countries. The German association for video games revealed that Tom Clancy's: The Divisionwas the best-selling title of March. Ubisoft's shooter topped Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in the race for the best-selling new release. Devil May Cry 5 on the other hand managed a not-so-great 6th place, losing out even to Yoshi's Crafted World, which released three weeks later. One Piece World Seeker at 13th seemed to face the same series fatigue in Germany as in other countries.

In other German sales news, Far Cry: New Dawn and Anthem have both hit 100,000 sales in the country across all platforms combined, despite the latter not charting this month. Tom Clancy's: The Division 2 reached that same figure within its first two weeks on the market and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for Switch has now topped 200,000 units sold.

