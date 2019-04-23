World War Z Has Debuted at the Top of the UK Charts - Sales

World War Z has debuted at the top on the UK charts, according to GfK/UKIE for the week ending April 20. 62 percent of the sales were on the PlayStation 4, compared with 38 percent on the Xbox One.

Snooker 19: The Official Video Game debuted in ninth. The PlayStation 4 version accounted for 64 percent of the sales, while the Xbox One accounted for 36 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales):

World War Z - New FIFA 19 The Division 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Red Dead Redemption 2 Assassin's Creed Odyssey Yoshi’s Crafted World Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Snooker 19: The Official Video Game - New New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

