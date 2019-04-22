Kingdom Hearts III Critical Mode Update Out Tomorrow - News

posted 6 hours ago

Square Enix announced the free Critical Mode update for Kingdom Hearts III will be made available tomorrow, April 23.

Greetings, itâ€™s been a while since I last posted. Spring is here, and I hope everyone is doing well. #KingdomHearts III's long-awaited Critical Mode is available as a free update tomorrow (PT).



Weâ€™ve changed things up from the previous games, so I hope you enjoy - Nomura pic.twitter.com/Npz8FeKmCK — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) April 22, 2019

Kingdom Hearts III is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

