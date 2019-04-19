Super Slime Arena Headed to NS, PS4 and Xbox One in 2019 - News

Publisher Dangen Entertainment and developer JellyTeam announced the 16-bit party fighting game, Super Slime Arena, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2019.

Here is an overview of the game:

Super Slime Arena is a multiplayer party fighting game embracing equal parts accessibility and chaos. Every slime has a unique attack and every attack is a one-hit-KO. Every time your slime gets KO’d, you respawn as a different character. True mastery demands understanding of 32 slimes with unique qualities, and learning how their abilities interact in over a thousand possible match-ups!

Key Features:

Play on 12 unique stages in five different game modes. Dive into the chaotic action of Shuffle mode, or carefully consider each matchup while picking and counter-picking slimes for Elimination mode. Explore the wilds of the Rainbow Jungle, ricochet off walls in Lucky Neko Pinball, or fight between high-speed trains at Slime Station.

Enjoy handmade 16-bit pixel art backgrounds and an original, retro-inspired soundtrack from various artists.

Fight with all of your friends, and all of your controllers! Enter the arena using nearly any controller from retro to modern, fight sticks or flight sticks, plastic guitars and bongos!

Inspired by a plethora of 90s Japanese console games and modern party game classics, Super Slime Arena seeks to capture the unique joy of playing together in a friendly and approachable fighting game for everyone!

