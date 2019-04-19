80-Themed Action RPG Kingdom of Night Announced for NS, PS4, X1, Steam - News

Publisher Dangen Entertainment and developer Black Seven Studios have announced 80s-themed isometric, story-driven, action RPG, Kingdom of Night, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.

A Kickstarter for the game is now live and looking to raise $10,000.

Here is an overview of the game:

Kingdom of Night is an 80s-themed isometric, story-driven, action RPG with an expansive, interconnected map and open-ended quest system.

It is a game about coming of age, cosmic horror, and true love. The player takes control of John, as his adventure leads him through an hour by hour experience of what may be everyone’s last night on Earth. He will encounter unearthly evils, Demon lords, afflicted townsfolk, high school bullies, and a torrent of engaging, serial-like side stories all nested in a larger than life fantasy that brings the ultimate evil to a neighborhood near you. Choose your class, battle nightmarish creatures, customize your abilities, collect unique items and equipment in order to infiltrate the massive lairs of the Demon Lords and take on apocalyptic boss battles at their very centers.

Story:

Its 198X in the small town of Watford, Arizona. A strange cult has been working late hours to contact The Great Beyond. In their ignorance they have made contact with an ancient evil. Now, after waiting for patient millennia, The Demon Lord Baphomet has stepped through their gate and into their world. In order to remain on the earth Baphomet must take an earthly bride before the sun rises. The demon king has set his evil eye on your neighbor Ophelia. Crashing through her window in the dead of night he spirits her away to his fortress Leviathan. With mere hours to complete the perverse ritual of demonic wedding, Baphomet hides above the town secure behind the protection of his Demon Generals.

Now in the twilight hours before dawn, while the dead rise from their graves and demon’s wreak havoc in the streets, you must unseat the Generals from their demonic strongholds and pursue Baphomet into his fortress to rescue Ophelia before it’s too late.

