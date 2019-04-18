Final Fantasy VII: A Symphonic Reunion Concert Takes Place in Los Angeles on June 9 - News

Square Enix has announced Final Fantasy VII: A Symphonic Reunion concert dedicated to the music of Final Fantasy VII. It will be held in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theatre on June 9.

Pre-sale tickets will become available on April 20 at 12pm PDT here. Tickets start at $77.77.

Announcing FINAL FANTASY VII - A Symphonic Reunion, the first ever official concert dedicated to #FinalFantasy VII 🎵



📅 June 9, 2019

⏰ 6pm PDT

🌎 Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles



Pre-sale tickets available on April 20 from 12pm PDT at https://t.co/qaSpu88jhb



Prices start at $77.77 pic.twitter.com/f2QcIy237m — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) April 17, 2019

