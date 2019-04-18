Report: Cheaper Switch Model Coming Out This Fall - News

Nintendo plans to release a cheaper Switch model this fall, according to a report from Nikkei. The cheaper Nintendo Switch model is designed to be more portable, however, it can still be used in a dock and played on a television.

Also reported is a "next-generation device that is a full model change of the current hardware" will release at a later time.





This report follows a previous rumor that Nintendo was working on a cheaper Nintendo Switch, as well as a more powerful Switch that were planned to release this summer.

The Nintendo Switch first released two years ago in March 2017.

Thanks Gematsu.

