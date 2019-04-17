Picross S3 Announced for Switch, Launches April 25 - News

/ 219 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Jupiter has announced Picross S3 will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on April 25.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

This is the 3rd Picross S Series on the Nintendo Switch! The eagerly anticipated Color Picross from the Picross S Series is finally here! Complete color illustrations using colorful hint numbers!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles