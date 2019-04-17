Nowhere Prophet Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Publisher No More Robots and developer Sharkbomb Studios have announced Nowhere Prophet for consoles and Windows PC via Steam. It will launch for PC this summer and for consoles in 2020.

Here is an overview of the game:

Nowhere Prophet is a science-fiction post-apocalyptic tale of hope, set many years after “The Crash”, a complete technological collapse that plunged the planet of Soma into darkness.

Where only the strong and ruthless prevail, now there is finally a light in the darkness. A falling star tells of a blessed, untouched land on the edges of this fallen world. Now you are the Nowhere Prophet, and you must lead your convoy to peace.

But before you can fulfill this promise to your people, you’ll need to first guide them across treacherous deserts, populated by rogue gangs, disturbing creatures and mad machines who are eager to put you into early retirement.

Nowhere Prophet fuses card-based combat and a tactical battle board, with a unique deck-building system that humanizes your followers. Your cards aren’t just your hand—they are your convoy, and as you recruit new followers (or lose people to the wilderness), your deck will constantly evolve with the action.

Tactically drag your followers onto the battle board, and use Leader Cards to utilize your unique skills, swaying the fight in your favor. Outside of combat, make story-based decisions that will greatly affect your journey, filling your disciples with hope, or draining the last bit of life from their tired bodies.

Procedurally-generated maps give you a new journey each time you play, while 10 different convoys and four Prophet classes that change how you play, along with more than 300 cards to discover, make Nowhere Prophet infinitely playable.

