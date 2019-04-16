Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Officially Announced, Launches May 7 for $249 - News

/ 558 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Following rumors, Microsoft has officially announced the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. The console will launch on May 7 for $249.99 at the Microsoft Store, as well as select retailers including Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon.

The price is $50 less than the standard price of the Xbox One S and Microsoft plans to keep the All-Digital Edition at least $50 cheaper going forward.

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition includes three digital games - Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3 and Sea of Thieves.





Read the announcement post below:

At Xbox, we’re inspired by gamers – they’re at the center of everything we do. We’re constantly listening to your feedback and looking for new ways to provide the best value and choice in gaming. Today, we’re excited to announce a new choice we’re bringing to gamers – the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.

Consumer appetite for digital content and experiences are stronger today than ever before. Gaming and technology have changed quite a bit since the first Xbox debuted in 2001. During this time, we’ve seen a digital transformation across gaming, music, TV and movies. And closer to home, the success of Xbox Game Pass, which gives members access to over 100 great games, is just another example of how consumers today have grown to expect great digital content. The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition was created for those who prefer to find and play their games digitally and are looking for the most affordable way to play Xbox games.

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition comes bundled with three of our most compelling and popular games – Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3and Sea of Thieves. These critically acclaimed titles are sure to offer something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Those new players joining us can get a head start on their digital collections and discover their next favorite game through Xbox Game Pass. If you haven’t tried Xbox Game Pass yet, the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition comes with a special offer to get started with access to over 100 great games, and with new games being added all the time there will always be something new to queue in your digital library. Cord cutters will enjoy watching 4K HDR entertainment with Netflix, Amazon and more, and thousands of Xbox One games are available from the Microsoft Store digitally.

We realize price plays an important role in providing the opportunity to make console gaming more accessible to more gamers around the world. Available for pre-order today at $249.99 USD, the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is $50 USD less than Xbox One S, and we expect to maintain at least that price difference between the two consoles going forward.

You can pick up the disc-free Xbox One S All-Digital Edition at your local Microsoft Store or online, as well as select retailers worldwide including Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon.com beginning May 7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles