Tactical RPG Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark Release Date Announced

Publisher 1C Entertainment and developer 6 Eyes Studio announced the tactical RPG, Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 30.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark is set in the fantastical world of Teora, which was torn asunder centuries ago. The world has mostly recovered under the guidance of the ruling Immortal Council, and yet it is still fraught with danger. As Kyrie, an Arbiter serving the Council, you’ll be tasked with protecting the land’s people from these dangers. However, a darker current runs beneath the surface — Kyrie discovers the corruption festering within her own order and comes to question the motives of Teora’s would-be protectors.

Earning a passionate following since it debuted in Steam Early Access and commanding a strong 93% review rating, Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark is an exciting new turn-based tactical RPG from a studio who truly adores the genre.

Key Features:

Experience an epic and mature story, unfolding through over 40 major encounters and topped with challenging end-game content.

A deep and complex class system with over 20 classes and 200 abilities lets you truly customize every one of your characters through the selection of their class, sub-class, and passives. Carefully craft the character you envision, be it a versatile generalist, a dedicated spell-caster, or a mighty foe-crushing specialist!

Classic tactical turn-based combat battles, with rugged terrain and elevation, taking place on beautifully hand-drawn environments.

Customize your troops’ appearance by selecting their portrait, outfit, colors and overall visuals from a wide selection.

Equip your army with over 240 pieces of equipment, either purchased, gathered from fallen enemies, or created from crafting.

