Superhot VR Tops 800,000 Units Sold - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Superhot Team's virtual reality first-person shooter, Superhot VR, has sold over 800,000 units across all platforms, according to Callum Underwood via Twitter.

SUPERHOT VR, with over 800,000 sales across platforms, has generated more revenue than the original SUPERHOT — Callum Underwood (@DevRelCallum) April 15, 2019

Superhot VR is available for the PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Windows Mixed Reality.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

