Inside Xbox for April 16 Will Feature Information on E3 2019

Microsoft announced the next episode of Inside Xbox will air on Tuesday, April 16 at 5pm ET / 2pm PT. It will provide information on Microsoft's plans for E3 2019, as well as Xbox FanFest.

Here is an overview of the next episode of Inside Xbox:

Tune in to an all-new episode of Inside Xbox on Tuesday, April 16, at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET for the latest news on E3, including Xbox FanFest and more. Our hour-long April episode will explore some exciting Xbox Game Pass news, new details on the much anticipated Anniversary Update for Sea of Thieves, special guest Rod Fergusson from The Coalition, first details and footage of the Warhammer Chaosbane beta, an exclusive look at Rage 2, a handful of exciting Back Compat announcements, and several surprises we’re saving for the show itself. Plus, if you watch live on Mixer while logged into your Microsoft account, you’ll receive an avatar item from Rage 2. Finally, due to popular demand, we’re bringing back the Ebon Flintlock in-game accessory from Sea of Thieves to celebrate a year of fortune and stories set on the high seas.

