Moonlighter Sells 500,000 Copies, New DLC Announced

posted 3 hours ago

Digital Sun and 11 bit studios announced today that action game Moonlighter has now sold over 500,000 copies across all platforms including PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Launching first on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, the action-RPG with rogue-lite elements took a few more months to finally hit the Nintendo Switch. Recently hitting the eShop in Japan, Moonlighter debuted in fifth position in its first week helping propel the game to a total of 150,000 copies sold on the platform.

While the mobile version of the game is currently in development, and numerous free updates have landed in the game on all platforms, the designers are also working on a brand new addition to expand the Moonlighter universe. Planned for a summer 2019 release and coming to all platforms, "Between Dimensions" will introduce additional enemies, gear, and weapons, and a brand new dungeon.

Between Dimensions DLC Features

New Monsters - Expand the main experience by filling current dungeons with new creatures.

The Interdimensional Dungeon - An all-new dungeon swarming with powerful new mini-bosses.

New Gear - Adventurers can pick up a plethora of new weapons, armors, shop items, and rings.

Trick Weapons - Never before seen Trick Weapons will grant players special powers, but they might come with a price! Twisting Moonlighter's mechanics in new and inventive ways, these new weapons will punish your enemies, but might just be a little err... tricky at the same time.

In celebration of half a million units sold, Moonlighter is on sale right now for 40% off on Steam and 33% off on the Nintendo eShop in North America. The sale price hits the European eShop on April 11th, 2019.

