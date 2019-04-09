Layers of Fear 2 Won't Release on Switch at Launch - News

/ 226 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Ronnie Hobbs, creative director at Gun Media, in an interview with DualShockers announced Blooper Team’s Layers of Fear 2 will not release on the Nintendo Switch at launch.

"Our official statement is no Switch at launch," said Hobbs.

This does not completely rule out a Nintendo Switch version of the game, as the original version did eventually make its way to the platform.





Layers of Fear 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam in 2019.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles