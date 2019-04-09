Xenon Racer Post Launch Update Schedule Revealed - News

/ 213 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Soedesco and developer 3DClouds have revealed the post launch update schedule for Xenon Racer. The updates will add new tracks, new cars and new car upgrades.





Check out the schedule below:

May 2019

Three new tracks

One new car

June 2019

New car upgrades

July 2019

Four new tracks

One new car

Xenon Racer is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles