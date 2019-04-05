Persona 5 Added to PlayStation Hits Lineup, Available for $19.99 - News

Atlus announced Person 5 for the PlayStation 4 has been added to the PlayStation Hits lineup and is now available for $19.99.

Two years later, the Phantom Thieves are still at it. This time, they've snuck their way onto the PlayStation Hits lineup!



Get Persona 5 on PlayStation 4 now for only $19.99!https://t.co/zA3ApHQ161 pic.twitter.com/QCrahdqt81 — Atlus U.S.A., Inc. (@AtlusUSA) April 5, 2019

Here is an overview of the game:

PG fans rejoice! Uncover the picaresque story of a young team of phantom thieves in this latest addition to the critically acclaimed Persona series. By day, enjoy your high school life in the big city, spending your time however you please. The bonds you form with the people you meet will grow into a great power to help you fulfill your destiny! After school, use your Metaverse Navigator smartphone app to infiltrate Palaces--surreal worlds created from the hearts of corrupt adults--and slip away to your double life as a phantom thief. With the power of Persona, make these criminals have a change of heart by stealing the Treasure of their distorted desires. Join your new friends in the fight to reform society with your own sense of justice!

