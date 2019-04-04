This War of Mine Tops 4.5 Million Units Sold - Sales

11 bit Studios announced the survival game, This War of Mine, has sold over 4.5 million units to date across all platforms. Also over $500,000 has been donated to the War Child charity.

This War of Mine is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Wndows PC, iOS, and Android.





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

