Warhammer: Vermintide II Retail Release Launches June 11 for PS4 and Xbox One

Publisher 505 Games and developer Fatshark announced a physical edition of Warhammer: Vermintide II will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 11 for $49.99 / £39.99 / €49.99.

Warhammer: Vermintide II is an epic four-player co-op first person action game set in the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world. In this sequel to the critically acclaimed Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide, the five heroes have returned to take on an even greater threat during the End Times; the combined forces of the cowardly Skaven army and the barbaric Chaos faction. Warhammer: Vermintide II challenges players like never before by expanding the intense first-person combat with a new enemy faction, 15 new career paths, talent trees, new weapons, an improved loot system, and more.



