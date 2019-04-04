Furi Freedom Update Out Now - News

/ 291 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

The Game Bakers has released the Freedom Updater for Furi.

View a trailer of the update below:





Here is an overview of the update:

What to expect exactly in the update:

PS4: Invincible Mode, Speedrun in Furier, Controls D. (You already have Bernard if you own Furi Definitive Edition or Furi and its DLC One More Fight)

Invincible Mode, Speedrun in Furier, Controls D. (You already have Bernard if you own Furi Definitive Edition or Furi and its DLC One More Fight) Switch: Invincible Mode, Controls D. (You already have Bernard and Speedrun in Furier).

Invincible Mode, Controls D. (You already have Bernard and Speedrun in Furier). Xbox One: Bernard as extra boss, Invincible Mode, Speedrun in Furier, Controls D, replace HUD option.

Bernard as extra boss, Invincible Mode, Speedrun in Furier, Controls D, replace HUD option. GoG.com: Invincible Mode, Speedrun in Furier, Controls D. (You already have Bernard if you own Furi and its DLC One More Fight).

Invincible Mode, Speedrun in Furier, Controls D. (You already have Bernard if you own Furi and its DLC One More Fight). Steam: All this content as already been made available to you over the last months. (You already have Bernard if you own Furi Definitive Edition or Furi and its DLC One More Fight)

All this content as already been made available to you over the last months. (You already have Bernard if you own Furi Definitive Edition or Furi and its DLC One More Fight) Limited Run on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, game and Collector Edition: the update should reach them in the following days.

on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, game and Collector Edition: the update should reach them in the following days. Note: EA Origin, We Game, and some Asian versions are not updated.

More information on this extra content:

Bernard – Emeric Thoa our Creative Director and Benjamin Le Moullec Furi’s Combat Designer carefully designed each of the boss fights. They chose the weapons and special attacks, patterns, variations, phases, etc. To test the fights they used a prototype arena and boss, that the team nicknamed Bernard. As they were looking for a way to create an extra boss fight for the community, they thought about Bernard. They took inspiration from the best of all the bosses and designed a mashup boss fight using the prototype arena and character. Bernard might not look good but he certainly will give you a good fight!

Invincible mode – Furi’s been called difficult, but it’s also been praised for its visual universe, meaningful story or high energy soundtrack. Some players told us that the game was too difficult to master for them, and that they regretted to miss out on the story and the universe. That’s why we designed the Invincible mode. The Invincible mode is a set of commands that can be used to become invincible, skip a fight, skip or lock a certain phase in a fight, or weaken a boss. It enables anyone to enjoy the audiovisual and narrative experience that is Furi. But the Invincible mode also proves handy for the most hardcore players who want to practice their fight, in particular speedrunners looking to improve their record.

Speedrun in Furier – After you speedrun the game in Furi (normal) difficulty, you can now try to speedrun it in Furier (hard) difficulty. It takes less than 45 minutes to the best in the world to beat the game in Furier difficulty! Will you add your name to the top of the leaderboards?

We’ve also added a new control scheme D that helps dodging or parrying while shooting/slashing, and was designed based on discussions with the game community. Last, the update includes several improvements and minor fixes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles