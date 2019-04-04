NetherRealm: 'Mortal Kombat X Sold Almost 11 million Copies' - News

The co-creator of Mortal Kombat Ed Boon in an interview with GameInformer revealed Mortal Kombat X has sold nearly 11 million units worldwide. It is likely the figure includes the re-release Mortal Kombat XL.

"Mortal Kombat X sold almost 11 million copies," said Boon.





The next game in the franchise, Mortal Kombat 11, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 23.

