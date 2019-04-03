Rune Factory News Coming April 4 - News

/ 207 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Marvelous announced it will host a lice stream on April 3 at 20 JST that is called Rune Factory Channel: New Fantasy Life Support Special. You can watch it here.

The lice stream will features new information on Rune Factory 5 and new gameplay of Rune Factory 4 Special.





Rune Factory 4 Special will launch for the Nintendo Switch in Japan on July 25 and in North America and Europe in 2019.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles