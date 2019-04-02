Project Wight Officially Titled Darkborn, Gameplay Video Released - News

Developer The Outsiders has officially named Project Wight, the first-person action fantasy game, as Darkborn. The game is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

"Darkborn is first and foremost a game about being a monster," the The Outsiders co-founder David Goldfarb told IGN. "Playing it is about experiencing that monstrous quality – in first person combat, in novel abilities and movement, and even in enemy reactions to you.

"But it’s not traditional in that humans are murderous, cruel enemies bent on your extinction. You yourself are an innocent caught up in a much larger conflict between Powers, the specifics of which become clearer in the course of the game. It’s a classic revenge story, but also a mystery: what happened to the world and your people? Can they be saved?"

