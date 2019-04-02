Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Release Date Announced - News

Publisher Modus Games and developer Exordium Games announced Bear With Me: The Complete Collection will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam, iOS, and Android on July 9 for $14.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

The entire Bear With Me story in one collection!

The noir episodic point and click adventure series Bear With Me is back! Introducing Bear With Me: The Lost Robots–an all new prequel chapter featuring Amber’s brother Flint and the callous detective Ted E. Bear. Take to the gritty and bustling undergrounds of Paper City, discovering new characters and rich lore leading up to the events of the first three episodes of Bear With Me.

Also available for the first time ever, Bear With Me: The Complete Collection is coming to Steam, home consoles and mobile! Featuring all previously released episodes as well as the new prequel The Lost Robots, this collection is the definitive way for both new players and fans alike to experience the franchise.

Dark interrogations, sarcastic banter, and challenging puzzles lie in store for our heroes as they collect clues to solve a bigger, more sinister mystery. Featuring an evocative soundtrack, expansive narrative and a uniquely drawn 2D animated art-style accented by an impressive film noir style, Bear With Me will take players through an emotional roller coaster of a journey that will determine the fates of our protagonists.

Key Features:

A Classic Genre Reimagined. Discover a distinct spin on the timeless point and click adventure formula in this modern indie adventure. Solve puzzles, interrogate suspects, and explore crime scenes in search of answers.

Discover a distinct spin on the timeless point and click adventure formula in this modern indie adventure. Solve puzzles, interrogate suspects, and explore crime scenes in search of answers. An Engaging Story. Bear With Me presents a unique fusion of comedy, horror, and mystery elements that elevate a thrilling narrative that spans across a four-episode journey.

Bear With Me presents a unique fusion of comedy, horror, and mystery elements that elevate a thrilling narrative that spans across a four-episode journey. Fully Interactable Environments. Explore the expansive Paper City to collect clues about this grand mystery. Players are free to tackle and revisit unsolved puzzles at their own pace to piece together vital bits of information to crack the case.

Explore the expansive Paper City to collect clues about this grand mystery. Players are free to tackle and revisit unsolved puzzles at their own pace to piece together vital bits of information to crack the case. Memorable Characters. From the cool and quotable Ted E. Bear to the optimistic Amber, communicate with a diverse cast of fully voiced characters that may help or hinder our protagonists in their unrelenting pursuit of the truth.

From the cool and quotable Ted E. Bear to the optimistic Amber, communicate with a diverse cast of fully voiced characters that may help or hinder our protagonists in their unrelenting pursuit of the truth. Exclusive Content on Steam. Exclusive to Steam, a digital artbook, as well as the original soundtrack, is included in The Complete Collection.

