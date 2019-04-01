Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Tops the Italian Charts - Sales

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4) has debuted at the top spot on the Italian charts in the 12th week of 2019, according to AESVI. The Windows PC version debuted in third, while the Xbox One version debuted in sixth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Italy for Week 12, 2019:

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4) - New FIFA 19 (PS4) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PC) - New Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) The Division 2 (PS4) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (XOne) - New Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (NS) Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (PS4) Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) Devil May Cry 5 (PS4)

