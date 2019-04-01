The Last of Us Part II Listed Under 'Coming Soon' on European PlayStation Pages - News

/ 225 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Last of Us Part II has been listed under the "Coming Soon" tab on several official European PlayStation pages. This includes in the UK, France, Italy, Netherlands, and Germany.

The "Coming Soon" listing is in line with other reports that point to a 2019 release for the game.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PlayStation 4.

Thanks GamingBolt.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles