Konami Renames New York Studio 4K Media to Konami Cross Media NY

Konami announced it has renamed the New York City outpost, 4K Media, to Konami Cross Media NY. The name change was done to "reflect the company’s evolving, 360-degree approach to managing intellectual property (IP) for some of the world’s most iconic gaming brands, such as Yu-Gi-Oh! Bomberman, Contra and Frogger."

Konami Cross Media NY opens its doors today. More information was not released.





