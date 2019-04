Rage 2 He's On Fire Trailer Released - News

Bethesda Softworks, id Software, and Avalanche Studios have released a new trailer for Rage 2 called Wasteland Superhero.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the trailer:

BOOMSHAKALAKA! REJECTED! HE’S ON FIRE! We’re turning up the heat in Rage 2 with the “He’s on Fire” cheat code – no joke! When enabled, legendary voice artist Tim Kitzrow takes over to narrate every bit of the insanity. Now you can face off against your foes with a familiar voice cheering you on – you can do it!

Rage 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on May 14, 2019.

