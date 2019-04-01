The Witcher Netflix Series Filming Has Begun, Photos Released - News

Filming on the upcoming The Witcher Netflix series has begun and some pictures from the filming location at Vajdahunyad Castle have been posted online.

The series stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and will premiere in 2019.

We finally have pictures of Geralt on set! Someone call animal control, there’s a white wolf roaming around ⚔️🐺⚔️ https://t.co/UBPNeJv3J2 — r/netflixwitcher (@netflixwitcher) March 19, 2019

We have a clip from yesterday's filming at Vajdahunyad Castle. While interesting it is very short and can't really capture the full glory of the castle. Have a look at these pictures for a glimpse into the world of The Witcher. 👀😮 #TheWitcher #Witcher https://t.co/4Doqk7QtxP pic.twitter.com/fR9a1MjGeL — r/netflixwitcher (@netflixwitcher) March 29, 2019

