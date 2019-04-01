Quantcast
The Witcher Netflix Series Filming Has Begun, Photos Released

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 289 Views

Filming on the upcoming The Witcher Netflix series has begun and some pictures from the filming location at Vajdahunyad Castle have been posted online. 

The series stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and will premiere in 2019.

Thanks ComicBook.

2 Comments

Rab
Rab (30 minutes ago)

Seriously.. a butt chin

  • 0
Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (1 hour ago)

I really hope he surprises us by not be a terrible at playing Geralt.

  • 0