New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Darksiders: Warmastered Edition

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 525 Views

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 20 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

April 1

  • Darkest Hunter

April 2

  • AngerForce: Reloaded for Nintendo Switch
  • Darksiders: Warmastered Edition
  • SpellKeeper

April 3

  • Bow to Blood: Last Captain Standing
  • Shadow Blade: Reload

April 4

  • Mechstermination Force
  • Overwhelm
  • Pitfall Planet
  • Pressure Overdrive
  • Royal Adviser
  • Sephirothic Stories
  • Smashing the Battle
  • The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa
  • War Theatre

April 5

  • Cricuits
  • Godly Corp
  • Monster Slayers
  • Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
  • Zombie Scrapper

