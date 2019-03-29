New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Darksiders: Warmastered Edition - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 525 Views
Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 20 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
April 1
- Darkest Hunter
April 2
- AngerForce: Reloaded for Nintendo Switch
- Darksiders: Warmastered Edition
- SpellKeeper
April 3
- Bow to Blood: Last Captain Standing
- Shadow Blade: Reload
April 4
- Mechstermination Force
- Overwhelm
- Pitfall Planet
- Pressure Overdrive
- Royal Adviser
- Sephirothic Stories
- Smashing the Battle
- The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa
- War Theatre
April 5
- Cricuits
- Godly Corp
- Monster Slayers
- Yet Another Zombie Defense HD
- Zombie Scrapper
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
