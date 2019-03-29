New Nintendo Releases Next Week - Darksiders: Warmastered Edition - News

/ 525 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Nintendo announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Nintendo Switch. 20 games in total will release next week.

Here is the full list of games:

April 1

Darkest Hunter

April 2

AngerForce: Reloaded for Nintendo Switch

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition

SpellKeeper

April 3

Bow to Blood: Last Captain Standing

Shadow Blade: Reload

April 4

Mechstermination Force

Overwhelm

Pitfall Planet

Pressure Overdrive

Royal Adviser

Sephirothic Stories

Smashing the Battle

The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa

War Theatre

April 5

Cricuits

Godly Corp

Monster Slayers

Yet Another Zombie Defense HD

Zombie Scrapper

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles