Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Debuts at the Top of the New Zealand Charts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has debuted at the top spot on the retail New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 24.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles at retail for the week:

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice The Division 2 Far Cry New Dawn Red Dead Redemption 2 FIFA 19 Just Cause 4 Super Smash Bros. Utlimate The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Spyro Reignited Trilogy Kingdom Hearts III

