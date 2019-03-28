Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition Announced for PS4, X1, PC - News

Publisher 2K Games and developer Gearbox Software have announced Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch on April 3.

Here is an overview of the game:

Discover the co-op shooter-looter that started it all! With new weapons, visual upgrades, character heads, gold chests and keys, plus all four add-on packs, you can enjoy all of the content from one of the Most Acclaimed Games of its era, now in one sweet and deliciously modern package!



