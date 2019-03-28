Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure Announced for Switch and PS4 - News

Natsume has announced Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. It will launch this summer.

"Reel Fishing was first released in 1997 and the allure of virtual fishing is still just as alive today," said Natsume president and CEO Hiro Maekawa. "We are delighted that Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure will evolve the Reel Fishing franchise for the Switch and PS4."





Here is an overview of the game:

Do you remember the very first time you went fishing? The fresh air…The soothing sounds of nature… The tranquility of the water.

After meeting a mysterious man at a museum, three college friends set off on a summer road trip to find the elusive fish he mentions to them. But what’s the story behind this fish? And for that matter, who’s the man who sent them on their adventure in the first place? He certainly is a unique individual, to say the very least! In any case, working together, these friends will unlock all these secrets and more in Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure!

