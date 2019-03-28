Fort Boyard Game Announced for NS, PS4, X1, PC - News

Microids announced it will release a new party game based on the game show, Fort Boyard, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch in June.

No other information was released.

Fort Boyard is back in a party game that will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac in June 2019 ðŸ§™ #FortBoyardGame pic.twitter.com/QF4rHTu7Hr — MicroÃ¯ds (@Microids_off) March 28, 2019

