Blacksad: Under the Skin Release Window Released - News

/ 300 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Microids and developers Pendulo Studios and YS Interactive announced the narrative adventure game, Blacksad: Under the Skin, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC in September.





Here is an overview of the game:

In 1950s New York, the owner of an unassuming boxing club, Joe Dunn, is found hanged. At the same time, his protégé and best hope, Robert Yale, is declared missing. Devastated by this terrible news, Joe Dunn’s daughter, Sonia, decides to continue her father’s dream regardless. She takes over the reins of the club and hires John Blacksad to investigate the mysterious disappearance. The fight of the year is just around the corner and the club, in dire financial straits, will not survive if Robert Yale doesn’t turn up. During his investigation, John Blacksad will find himself plunged into a world of rampant corruption.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles