PlayStation 4 Sales Tops 8 Million Units in Japan

Sony's PlayStation 4 has surpassed eight million units sold in Japan, according to Media Create for the week ending March 24. The consoles sold 34,895 units to bring its lifetime sales in the country to 8,024,939 units.

The PlayStation 4 is currently the best-selling current generation platform, however, the Nintendo Switch has sold 7,749,855 units in just over two years and has been closing the gap on a weekly basis.





