Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - Sales

/ 400 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (PS4) has debuted at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 157,548 units, according to Media Create for the week ending March 24.

Super Robot Wars T (PS4) debuted in second wit sales of 88,093 units. The Nintendo Switch version debuted in third with sales of 44,051 units. Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! (NS) sold 28,509 units in its first week, while the PlayStation 4 version sold 21,041 units. Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland (PS4) sold 27,734 units in its first week.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 56,099 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 34,895 units, the 3DS sold 7,943 units. The PlayStation Vita sold 376 units and Xbox One sold 91 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (From Software, 03/22/19) – 157,548 (New) [PS4] Super Robot Wars T (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 03/21/19) – 88,093 (New) [NSW] Super Robot Wars T (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 03/21/19) – 44,051 (New) [NSW] Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! (Square Enix, 03/21/19) – 28,509 (New) [PS4] Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland (Limited Editions Included) (Koei Tecmo, 03/21/19) – 27,734 (New) [PS4] Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! (Square Enix, 03/21/19) – 21,041 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 21,008 (2,974,153) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 17,827 (534,367) [PS4] Devil May Cry 5 (Capcom, 03/08/19) – 15,353 (164,703) [PS4] The Division 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Ubisoft, 03/15/19) – 15,186 (79,003) [PS4] Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet (Koei Tecmo, 03/21/19) – 12,958 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,504 (2,190,792) [NSW] Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland (Limited Editions Included) (Koei Tecmo, 03/21/19) – 12,473 (New) [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Let’s Go, Eevee! (Bundle Editions Included) (Nintendo, 11/16/18) – 10,727 (1,546,944) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 9,288 (1,064,507) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,136 (649,961) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 8,585 (1,334,410) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 7,891 (2,970,723) [PS4] One Piece: World Seeker (Bandai Namco, 03/14/19) – 7,737 (58,777) [NSW] Dead or Alive Xtreme 3: Scarlet (Koei Tecmo, 03/21/19) – 7,075 (New)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles