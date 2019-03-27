GWENT: The Witcher Card Game Headed to Smartphones in 2019 - News

Developer CD Projekt RED announced GWENT: The Witcher Card Game is headed to smartphones in 2019.

"We’ve been preparing long and hard to adapt GWENT to smartphones," said GWENT: The Witcher Card Game Jason Slama.





"Beautiful visuals aside, we’ve tailored much of our technology, including GOG Galaxy which powers GWENT’s multiplayer, to support mobile devices. I think our vision for bringing GWENT to smartphones combines the best we have to offer both in terms of graphics and gameplay. I can’t wait to share more details on the subject with you later this year."

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

