Kenichiro Takaki leaves Marvelous, Remains as Producer of Senran Kagura

posted 2 hours ago

Kenichiro Takaki has left developer Marvelous, however, he will remain on as a producer for the Senran Kagura franchise, according to Weekly Famitsu.

Takaki has earned the nickname "huge boobs producer" due to his work on Senran Kagura. He has spent 13 years at Marvelous. He was placed in charged of Honey Parade Games, his own subsidiary, in March 2017.





