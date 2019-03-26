Dead Cells Free DLC Gets Rise of the Giant Animated Trailer - News

Motion Twin today released a new trailer for the upcoming free update to Dead Cells. The trailer showcases a unique animated take on the plethora of new, free content set for release on PC later this month on March 28. Console updates will follow soon.

The animated trailer gives fans a look at the deadly scale of the new boss players will face off against, and offers glimpses at new items, weapons, and levels coming in the free update. For the most experienced players who have beaten the game at least once, horrible horrible death awaits in the form of perilous lava pools and caverns of violent new enemies—but fans will also be treated to a new skinning system and more than 50 new character outfits to enjoy while they die repeatedly.

The free update includes:

10 new enemy types

10 new weapons have been introduced, including the Giant Killer, the Boi Axe and the Thunder Shield, if you’re into that sort of thing

Three new skills have been included in the game

And for the most advanced players: Rise of the Giant holds a new hidden level including an entirely new ending to your story

And way, way more

The entire list of patch notes can be found here: https://dead-cells.com/patchnotes.

