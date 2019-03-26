Streets of Rage 4 Gameplay Teaser Trailer Released - News

Dotemu, Lizardcube, and Guard Crush Games have released the gameplay teaser trailer for Streets of Rage 4.

Here is an overview of the video:

The clip finds our dear friends Axel and Blaze reunited and dishing out beatdowns—with all-new moves—to a fledgling group of ill-advised criminals in full force. Streets of Rage 4’s vibrant visuals, courtesy of the team behind 2017’s stunning Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap remake, bring the game’s troubled city to life with a fluid, exaggerated style. The game’s hand-drawn animation adds a burst of flair to every pummeling while still encompassing the gritty aesthetic perfected within the original trilogy.

Streets of Rage 4 is the first installment to the mainline series in more than two decades and will revitalize the iconic baddie-bashing gameplay with modern touches, fresh pulsing jams, and more surprises to be revealed. The team behind Streets of Rage 4 is drawing from a lifetime of love for brawlers to introduce new fans and remind veterans alike why Streets of Rage is one of Sega’s most beloved series.

