EA Making 350 Employees Redundant in Marketing and Publishing Departments

According to a leaked internal e-mail obtained by Kotaku, publishing giant EA are making around 350 employees redundant in their marketing and publishing departments. The news was relayed by CEO Andrew Wilson who noted that the publisher want to be the "World's greatest Games Company" but that they're "not there right now", before announcing that their marketing and publishing departments would be consolidated. The news was later confirmed by EA in a statement to Kotaku:

"Today we took some important steps as a company to address our challenges and prepare for the opportunities ahead. As we look across a changing world around us, it’s clear that we must change with it. We’re making deliberate moves to better deliver on our commitments, refine our organization and meet the needs of our players. As part of this, we have made changes to our marketing and publishing organization, our operations teams, and we are ramping down our current presence in Japan and Russia as we focus on different ways to serve our players in those markets. In addition to organizational changes, we are deeply focused on increasing quality in our games and services. Great games will continue to be at the core of everything we do, and we are thinking differently about how to amaze and inspire our players.

This is a difficult day. The changes we’re making today will impact about 350 roles in our 9,000-person company. These are important but very hard decisions, and we do not take them lightly. We are friends and colleagues at EA, we appreciate and value everyone’s contributions, and we are doing everything we can to ensure we are looking after our people to help them through this period to find their next opportunity. This is our top priority.”

The redundancies come during a particularly turbulent year in the gaming industry, with layoffs at other big industry publishers such as Activision.

