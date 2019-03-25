The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Announced for Consoles and PC - News

/ 632 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Daedalic Entertainment has announced action adventure game, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, for "all relevant console platforms at that time" and Windows PC. It will launch in 2021. The game follows Gollum after he acquires the One Ring, but before the events of the novels.

"Our goal was to present a storytelling experience," said Daedalic Entertainment CEO and co-founder Carsten Fichtelmann. "About four years ago, I caught Middle-earth Enterprises in Berkeley, maybe like Peter Jackson did 20 years ago, and I said we’re interested in licensing Lord of the Rings. After some negotiations, it was clear that the Tolkien estate looked for a company that was capable of doing something which is more story-orientated than some of the other products that came out over the last years."





Thanks Hollywood Reporter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles