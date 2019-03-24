Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales – February 2019 - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through February 2019 shows the Nintendo Switch continually to close the gap with the Xbox One. The Nintendo Switch has a high chance of surpassing the Xbox One by the end of the year. The PlayStation 4 is also on track to easily surpass 100 million units sold by the end of 2019.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 93 million mark and the Nintendo Switch passed the 31 million mark. The PS4 has sold 93.62 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 41.81 million units, and the Switch 31.69 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 56 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 25 percent, and the Switch 19 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 93,622,127

Xbox One Total Sales: 41,805,569

Switch Total Sales: 31,691,220

During the month of January 2019, the Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 58,285 units for the month and the Xbox One by 715,091 units. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 656,806 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Switch is up, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down. The Nintendo Switch is up 235,441 units, the PlayStation 4 is down 326,842 units and the Xbox One is down 106,534 units

Taking a look at the marketshare, the Switch managed to achieve 44 percent. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 42 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One just 14 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 978,422

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 321,616

Switch Monthly Sales: 1,036,707

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers and not units shipped.

