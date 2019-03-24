Free-to-Play MMORPG Closers Headed to PS4 - News

Publisher Laplace announced the free-to-play action MMORPG, Closers, is headed to the PlayStation 4. The game is currently available on Windows PC.





Here is an overview of the game:

Closers is an episodic anime action RPG bursting with spectacular battles and steeped in an epic storyline. Choose your Closer, gather your friends or dive in solo, and use your amazing powers to protect Earth, in mankind’s desperate battle against horrific monsters from another dimension!

Key Features:

Deep Episodic Character Stories – Each and every Closer has their own personality and character arc. You’ll face the same foes and overcome the same threats, but through the lens of each character’s unique combat style and flair.

– Each and every Closer has their own personality and character arc. You’ll face the same foes and overcome the same threats, but through the lens of each character’s unique combat style and flair. Diverse Skill Progression – Each Closer has his or her own combat style, and with thousands of weapons and gear choices, no two Closers will be exactly alike. Customize your gear and develop your skills to suit your own play style!

– Each Closer has his or her own combat style, and with thousands of weapons and gear choices, no two Closers will be exactly alike. Customize your gear and develop your skills to suit your own play style! Beat ‘Em Up Arcade Combat – The action in Closers is fast and furious. Jump, dodge, build up combos, unleash special attacks, and beat down legions of dimensional monsters with an ever-increasing menu of combat skills.

– The action in Closers is fast and furious. Jump, dodge, build up combos, unleash special attacks, and beat down legions of dimensional monsters with an ever-increasing menu of combat skills. Co-Op, Solo, and PvP – Team up with friends or take on the alien hordes solo…or go head-to-head in Closers’ challenging PvP arenas!

