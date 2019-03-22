Nintendo Reveals 10 Best-Selling Indie Games on the Switch - Sales

Indie games have been one of the biggest sources of third-party support on the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo at GDC 2019 revealed the top 10 best-selling games on the platform. There are many familiar titles including Stardew Valley, Undertale and Hollow Knight.

Here are the top 10 best-selling indie games on the Switch in no particular order:

Stardew Valley

Hollow Knight

Overcooked 2

Undertale

Dead Cells

Enter the Gungeon

Graceful Explosion Machine

Celeste

Golf Story

Overcooked

