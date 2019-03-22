Report: Anthem Earned Over $100 Million in Digital Revenue at Launch - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Anthem despite some controversy has debuted at the top of many of the gaming charts around the world, including the US, UK, France, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Switzerland.

Research firm SuperData is reporting the game also earned over $100 million in digital revenue at launch. It was the best-selling game on consoles in February, with an above average digital download rate. In-game spending reached $3.5 million across the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Anthem is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

